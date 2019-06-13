Rowdy Tellez, right, hit a grand slam in the fifth inning that propelled the Blue Jays to an 8-6 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday night. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Somehow, even as they allowed home runs at a record pace, no Baltimore Orioles pitcher had surrendered a grand slam in 2019. In fact, Baltimore entered Wednesday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays as the only American League team yet to be tagged with a four-run bomb.

That remained true until Miguel Castro’s 98-mph sinker ran into Rowdy Tellez’s bat and went into Camden Yards’ right field flag court with two outs in the fifth inning, supplying distance that proved more than necessary in Toronto’s 8-6 victory to even the three-game series.

The blast was the 129th home run allowed by Orioles pitching, putting Baltimore (21-46), in its 67th game, halfway to the 2016 Cincinnati Reds’ record of 258 forfeited homers.

Right-hander David Hess entered his Wednesday night start tied for the major league lead in home runs allowed, having 20 of his pitches end in an opponent rounding the bases. But he was hampered in other ways when facing Toronto (24-43) for the first time since April 1, when he blanked the Blue Jays over 6⅓ no-hit innings in his first start of 2019.

That outing came off a two-inning relief appearance, so manager Brandon Hyde limited Hess to 82 pitches. He reached that number two batters into Wednesday’s fifth inning. Putting away batters remained an issue that has led to his 8.20 ERA in 11 starts since that no-hit bid.