Both Dylan Bundy and the Baltimore Orioles have spent the season trying to keep the ball inside the park by any means necessary.

In a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Camden Yards, the unlucky right-hander found there are foibles to that, too, as the team’s pitching staff had a homerless game it could be proud of but a pair of late comeback attempts fell short and the Orioles were swept in the three-game series.

“It’s tough to lose that game,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “We did a nice job on the mound. We were just a run short — had opportunities in the eighth, didn’t cash in, and put together a nice rally in the ninth inning. It just didn’t happen.”

The Orioles left the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and they scored once before leaving them loaded in the ninth, all in an effort to erase an early deficit borne out of outfield misfortune.

Bundy’s second pitch was a simple-looking flyball to left field that Dwight Smith Jr. appeared to lose in the sun for a three-base error that led to a score two pitches later in a two-run first inning.

And after Minnesota tacked on a run in the third inning, a fourth scored when a hard line drive by Byron Buxton hit off the left field wall for a double after Smith took one step in.

Two flyballs later, Buxton scored, and the Orioles’ light offensive showing meant that even a day in which they didn’t allow a home run resulted in another loss, their fifth in six games, to complete a sweep by the visiting Twins — the Orioles’ second home sweep of the season.

Between the misplays, Smith made a diving catch toward the left field line to keep the second inning scoreless. But it proved damaging enough for Bundy either way, even if he deserved better.

“Bundy was good,” Hyde said. “Gave us six really good innings, kept us in the game. I liked the way he pitched to both sides of the plate, pitched well against a good lineup.”

All that action came on a day in which Bundy continued to make progress, at least from where he started the season. Bundy allowed three runs in 3⅔ innings in each of his first two starts, then allowed four home runs in five innings in start No. 3 before allowing three runs in five innings Tuesday.

Considering the first two runs were unearned, Bundy’s six innings with two earned runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts Sunday gave him the Orioles’ third quality start of the season. He lowered his ERA to 6.56.

“It was a little bit better,” Bundy said. “Wish I had done a little bit better there in the first inning there, trying to limit them to just one run instead of two. Just kind of had to battle today to keep their offense from scoring too many runs there.”