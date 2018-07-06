The Baltimore Orioles’ 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night was decided sooner than most in this defeat-filled season. There was no late-inning drama or controversial call, only a first inning that epitomized the way this year has gone for baseball’s worst team.

Four batters into the bottom of the first, the Orioles already trailed by three runs. Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy gave up a pair of hard-hit singles to open the game, but that wasn’t what derailed the Orioles’ night so quickly.

With two on, Brian Dozier singled to left to drive in the game’s first run, and Trey Mancini’s throw to third base skipped past Tim Beckham and into the Orioles’ dugout, allowing another run to score and placing Dozier at third on the error. Eduardo Escobar’s ensuing RBI single put the Orioles into a fast 3-0 hole.

That would be enough to beat the Orioles on most nights. The Orioles have scored two runs or fewer in 44.8 percent of their games this season (39 of 87), including seven of their past eight.

Before that, Beckham barreled up the first pitch of the game from Twins right-hander Lance Lynn, a ball that would have given the Orioles the earliest of leads had it not been brought back into the ballpark on Jake Cave’s leaping catch over the center field wall.

So go the Orioles, who have lost 11 of their past 12 and 22 of their past 27, running their major league-worst record to 24-63. They have lost the first four games of their six-game road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota.

Bundy, making his first start since landing on the disabled list after turning his ankle rounding third base during an interleague game, lasted just 3⅓ innings for his shortest start in the past nine outings. He entered the night having seven quality starts in his previous eight games.

He allowed 10 base runners (nine hits and a walk) in his worst start since he allowed a career-high seven runs and four homers without recording an out May 8 against the Kansas City Royals.