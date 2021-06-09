The 32-year-old right-hander, an all-star for the Mets in 2013 who helped them to the World Series in 2015, was warmly welcomed back to Citi Field on May 12 for his first start there since being released into the baseball wilderness in 2018 with a 3.60 ERA through seven starts this season.
He allowed seven runs in 4⅓ innings that day, 17 earned runs in 12⅓ innings over four starts since, then gave up seven runs in three innings Wednesday. His 7.41 ERA is the highest among those with at least 10 starts in all of baseball.
Just as happened to Bruce Zimmermann a night earlier, Harvey watched a one-out walk by Francisco Lindor come around to score on a home run by Pete Alonso in the first inning. His seven-pitch second inning was as good as it got, though. One run was in already when James McCann and Billy McKinney had two-out, run-scoring singles to bring out pitching coach Chris Holt. Two pitches later, Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run to left field. Harvey finished the inning, but that was it for him.
Taijuan Walker didn’t need that much of a cushion, pitching into the seventh without much resistance from an Orioles (22-39) offense that managed just six hits, a far cry from their recent offensive outbursts in winning five of their past six games entering Wednesday.
Adam Plutko allowed a home run in his two innings of relief, and after scoreless frames from Dillon Tate and César Valdez, Rule 5 reliever Mac Sceroler made his return from the injured list due to a shoulder issue and allowed six runs on three home runs in two innings.
