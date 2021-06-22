Franco, who stayed alive with two strikes and two outs when a breaking ball a few inches in the strike zone was called a ball, launched the Orioles’ first hit of the game into their bullpen to spare their blushes in a 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros before 7,414 fans at Camden Yards that had a chance to be the wrong kind of memorable but instead goes into the overflowing bucket of lopsided losses.