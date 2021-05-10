López finally cleared the hurdle in Monday night’s 4-1 victory to avoid a sweep against the Boston Red Sox, as he worked a season-high 52/3 innings.
Despite having pitched into the fifth inning in each of his six starts, López completed it only once and had yet to take the mound for the sixth. When he began Monday’s fifth by surrendering a leadoff double, it seemed his struggles would continue. At the time, López had a 42.43 ERA in fifth innings despite posting a 2.89 ERA through the first four innings of his starts.
Such early effectiveness suggested the potential to thrive in a relief role, but Hyde said he believed in López as a starter, hoping to just give him a chance to get through a fifth inning. His only blip Monday came in the fourth. He had retired 10 of the first 11 Red Sox before a single, hit batter, wild pitch and sacrifice fly tied the game at 1-1.
Still, Hyde gave López a chance to work the fifth, and he responded. He returned for the sixth inning and got two quick groundouts before center fielder Cedric Mullins’ diving attempt couldn’t corral a soft line drive for Xander Bogaerts’ double.
Sluggers Ryan Mountcastle and Trey Mancini each hit go-ahead solo shots to power the offense.
— Baltimore Sun