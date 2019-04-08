Cedric Mullins and Richie Martin led the Orioles to victory by achieving a feat the team had not accomplished since the year before they were born.

From the bottom two spots of Baltimore’s lineup, Mullins tripled twice and Martin added one in a 12-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night at Camden Yards in the opener of the teams’ four-game series. It marked the first time the Orioles produced three triples in a game since April 23, 1993, when Cal Ripken Jr., Mike Devereaux and Harold Reynolds had one each.

Trey Mancini hit his fifth home run in 10 games to put the Orioles ahead in the first inning of the lowest-attended open-admission game in Orioles Park history with an announced crowd of 6,585. In the second, after the first of Chris Davis’ five hitless at-bats to give him a record 49 straight without a hit, Jesús Sucre and Martin singled in front of Mullins, who sharply grounded a Marco Estrada pitch down the right-field line. He scored both runners with the triple and came home himself on the play on Oakland second baseman Jurickson Profar’s errant throw to third, supplying right-hander Andrew Casher a 4-0 lead.

Mullins tripled again the fourth, smacking a ball into right-center that kept going. He became the first Oriole to record the first two triples of his career in the same game. A Baltimore batter had not done so in any game since Alejandro De Aza in 2014.

— Baltimore Sun