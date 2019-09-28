“We’re playing hard in Game 161, 50 games out or whatever we are,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “We just continue to compete.”

The two wins to open the series give Baltimore (54-107) a chance for its first sweep of the year Sunday, the last day of the season, though Boston (83-78) will be trying to earn former Orioles farmhand Eduardo Rodríguez his 20th win.

It would have been a fate far more cruel than Means (12-11) deserved had he not grinded out another winning start the way he did, though it looked shaky early. The Orioles took an early 2-0 lead on a home run by DJ Stewart in the first inning. Means gave it right back with interest on back-to-back home runs by Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez in the bottom of the frame to create an early 3-2 deficit.

Box score: Orioles 9, Red Sox 4

But Means didn’t allow another hit until the fifth inning, when he stranded two and left having allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. While he doesn’t qualify for the ERA title because his 155 innings will be seven shy of the threshold, the left-hander’s 3.60 ERA is one of the best in the American League.

“I just thought he really gutted it out,” Hyde said. “That’s a really tough lineup to face with all those good right-handed hitters. They put three on him early and he settled in nicely, but it was just a really gutsy performance. Gave us five innings and left with a lead. Did a great job.”

While pitcher wins have been devalued of late, Means admitted having a winning record was something he thought about this week.

“That’s what I was trying to get and it was this last game, I was trying to get a winning record,” Means said. “That’s something that I want to pride myself on, winning ballgames with this team. That’s something I’m happy with today. I didn’t have my best stuff out there, but getting a win is awesome.”

“It’s an over-.500 pitcher on a team that’s not over .500 — well below,” Hyde said. “It just means that he won a lot of games for us, and kind of did what he did today — keep us in the game. I’d love to see him start to go deeper. He threw some good sliders today which is good to see going into next year. But he’s done a great job all year and to finish above .500 on a team that’s where we are is really impressive.”

Means left with a lead thanks to a second-inning home run by Richie Martin and a third-inning home run by Renato Núñez. Baltimore extended its advantage even further before turning it over to the bullpen with a four-run inning against former teammate Andrew Cashner. Trey Mancini’s 35th home run of the season in the ninth produced the final margin.

“I’m just glad we won the series,” Martin said. “That’s really important that we got the first few games, and we’ve got a chance for a sweep, which is pretty cool in Boston. That’s not easy to do. It’s nice to have momentum going into the offseason.”

Pitching for the second straight game in relief against his former team, Cashner didn’t close out his 2019 on a high note Saturday.

Chris Davis doubled and scored on a single by Austin Wynns. Wynns scored from first on a double by Martin. Martin scored when Jonathan Villar hit an RBI single, and Villar scored on a single by Mancini.

Cashner, who made six starts after the July 13 trade for a pair of Venezuelan teenage prospects before he was moved to the bullpen, has a 6.20 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP for Boston.

What grew to be a comfortable lead off Cashner got a little squirmy in the late innings, especially in Branden Kline’s seventh. He took over with one out and loaded the bases in unique fashion over the course of the next three hitters.

The single by Bogaerts and walk by Martinez were understandable, but then Kline fielded a high one-hopper back to the mound and turned toward second to try to start a double play — only to find neither Martin nor Villar covered the base.

Kline threw anyway, and Martin had to body-block it behind the bag. But the two infielders combined on an inning-ending double play the next batter to spare further blushes.

Left-hander Richard Bleier had an inning-ending double play of his own in the eighth before combining for a clean ninth with Dillon Tate.

— Baltimore Sun

