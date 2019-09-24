Austin Hays is welcomed by teammate Hanser Alberto after this three-run home run in the third inning. (Fred Thornhill/AP)

The Baltimore Orioles’ final road trip began with a game that featured some intriguing recent trends, but in the end it encapsulated much of their season.

After overcoming an early five-run deficit, they wasted three leads, a huge day from rookie center fielder Austin Hays and another go-ahead home run from Chris Davis in an 11-10 loss in 15 innings to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles’ third extra-innings game in 10 days left them with the same sour taste as the previous two, having watched leads evaporate in both of those before falling in the additional frames.

Monday’s final blow came shortly after midnight in Toronto, with Anthony Alford hitting his first career home run off Ryan Eades in the 15th. The Orioles led 7-6 entering the bottom of the seventh, 9-7 entering the bottom of the ninth and 10-9 entering the bottom of the 12th, but they were unable to finish.

Hays hit two homers for his first multihomer game and became the first rookie since RBI became an official stat in 1920 to have at least five of them, a steal and an outfield assist in a game.

After Davis delivered a go-ahead home run in the Orioles’ home finale Sunday, he declared, “I know it’s not the last time I’m going to do it.”

He meant that statement in reference to Camden Yards, but he didn’t wait long before again supplying the Orioles a lead with a home run. For the first time since July 7-8, 2018, Davis homered in consecutive games, with his solo shot on a 12th-inning fastball from Jordan Romano going out to center field and breaking a 9-9 deadlock.