Trey Mancini just misses a ball hit by Boston’s Mookie Betts in the ninth inning of Sunday’s game in Baltimore. Betts sped to a triple on the play. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

Just as quickly as the Orioles looked like improbable winners on Father’s Day at Camden Yards, their lead disappeared.

What was left — an 8-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings Sunday — goes into the growing pile of games in which the Orioles can feel good about much of what they did while lamenting a few fatal errors that made it a loss, this one No. 50 on the season.

“We’ve had our fair share of tough losses this year,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I’ve never seen a club go through so much in the first few months of the season, but I just really liked the way we played today.”

“Very strange game, but in the end, that’s a really tough loss,” right fielder Trey Mancini said. “We competed. We played well. But at the end of the day, that’s a game we need to win, and good clubs win those games.”

Trailing 2-1 on an afternoon of missed opportunities against Red Sox pitching, Jonathan Villar stole second and third bases and scored on a wild pitch after a leadoff walk in the eighth inning. Stevie Wilkerson tripled and scored on a single by Hanser Alberto to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead.

But closer Mychal Givens allowed a game-tying home run to No. 9 hitter Marco Hernández with one out in the ninth and gave up a 458-foot home run to Rafael Devers to open a 10th inning in which Boston scored five runs against him and David Hess.

Givens has five blown saves and converted six this season, although one of those blown saves didn’t come in the ninth inning. The most recent one makes the Orioles 21-50 through 71 games. Only three teams this century have lost 50 games faster — the 2003 Detroit Tigers, and the 2010 and 2018 editions of the Orioles.

Sunday's game, albeit a slog that featured 15 pitchers, was the kind Hyde — who was ejected in the fourth inning after the Orioles lost a run on an interference call — had wanted when he described the previous two games of this series with Boston as “embarrassing” and “sloppy,” respectively.