Pedro Severino, right, is just getting started with his first-inning home run. He hit three on the night against Texas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

— In the heat of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, which will forever be remembered as bringing top pick and potential generational prospect Adley Rutschman into the Baltimore Orioles’ organization, the major league club built to survive this season and ideally earn next year’s top pick for their troubles managed to avoid a loss toward that end in a manner only they could.

The Orioles got three home runs from catcher Pedro Severino and six RBI from left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. — both career highs — and nearly watched their seven-run, ninth-inning lead disappear in a tense, 12-11 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park on Tuesday.

Nearly all of their production came from players who have been cast aside by their original teams in the last year, highlighting a roster that’s long on major league long shots but had all their horses come in at once Tuesday.

Nearly all of the drama came from a bullpen that has made a sport of turning leads into losses. They almost did again Tuesday when Josh Lucas loaded the bases on an error and two walks, had all three runs score on Richard Bleier’s watch before Bleier allowed three of his own, required Mychal Givens to strand the tying run on base with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Severino, the former Washington National, homered in the first, seventh and ninth innings, while Smith reached base four times and drove in six runs on a three-run homer and three-run double.