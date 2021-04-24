LeBlanc, who has worked in short relief this season, pitched to contact and had to live with the consequences: a run on three hits in the first inning and three runs on a walk and three hits in the second before Wells relieved him.

Wells, a Rule 5 pick from the Minnesota Twins, kept the game close until the fourth inning, when he put two runners on and had them come around to score on a towering home run by Jed Lowrie before recording an out, creating a 7-1 deficit.

Only a heroic pitching effort would have made a difference considering the Orioles' offense is in one of its free-swinging spirals and not producing. That only came after it was too late.

Kremer, to be fair, has struggled this season. When the Orioles optioned him after his April 17 start in Texas, Manager Brandon Hyde made it clear that it was because they wouldn't need a fifth starter on the current turn through the rotation with days off Monday and Thursday around a two-game series against Miami.

Under that plan, the Orioles would have had top starter John Means start on regular rest Friday instead of Jorge López, then come back on regular rest again Tuesday against the Yankees. In that scenario, Kremer would return after his 10-day option to the minors was up Wednesday and the Orioles could have gotten by with four starters.

Instead, López pitched Friday and Means got two extra days of rest, necessitating Saturday's spot start for LeBlanc.

"Long season," Hyde said, noting that they would give Means and the rest of the pitchers extra rest when they could.