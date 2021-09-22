The decisive hit came off César Valdez, who was added to the 40-man and major league rosters Tuesday, a month after he was designated for assignment and outrighted to Class AAA Norfolk. He finished an out shy of what would have been his team-leading ninth save, with right fielder Anthony Santander's lunging effort not enough to secure Realmuto's line drive. It wasted Austin Hays's go-ahead double in the inning's top half.
The Orioles (48-103) entered play with the majors' worst relief ERA at 5.70, with the Phillies' bullpen a full run better but still sixth worst. Yet they carried a 1-1 tie into extra innings.
Conner Greene, Marcos Diplán and Thomas Eshelman kept the Phillies scoreless through five innings, giving Baltimore 14 straight blank frames against a Philadelphia team contending for the National League East and the second wild card. But Realmuto's double off Eshelman and Andrew McCutchen's double off Dillon Tate evened the score in the sixth.
After Tate worked a scoreless seventh, Fernando Abad allowed a leadoff double to Harper, but following a productive groundout, the Orioles' drawn-in infield was able to catch Harper trying to score on another groundball. Eric Hanhold got the final out of the eighth before Tyler Wells' clean ninth sent the game to extras.
