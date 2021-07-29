The Orioles (35-66) threatened immediately when all-star Cedric Mullins led off the game with a triple, but he was caught between third and home on a Trey Mancini groundball two batters later. Mize cruised from there, needing only 72 pitches to get through six innings.
Baltimore finally got on the board in the seventh. After Ryan McKenna and Maikel Franco singled to put runners on the corners with one out, Mize got Domingo Leyba to hit a flyball to shallow left. McKenna initially held at third, but left fielder Akil Baddoo’s throw in was far up the first base line, and McKenna scampered home.
The Orioles added a run in the eighth without a hit in an inning featuring three walks and a wild pitch. McKenna was the only Oriole to record multiple hits. He added a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh.
The Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera homered twice to close in on 500 for his career. He hit No. 496 off starter Alexander Wells in the fifth inning and No. 497 off Adam Plutko in the seventh.
— Baltimore Sun
Read more on baseball: