An inning later, Kremer walked the bases loaded and left without recording an out in the fourth, having thrown 85 pitches.
He was charged with three runs, two of which scored that inning with Adam Plutko on the mound, while striking out five and walking four.
Plutko finished three innings with no further damage. Rookie Tyler Wells allowed a run in the seventh, and Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run off Wade LeBlanc in the eighth to match the previous night’s seven-run total.
The Orioles, in turn, matched the previous night’s futility offensively, at least until the ninth inning. Rookie Ryan Mountcastle legged out an infield single with two outs despite a seven-run deficit, and after a close replay review upheld the single, Rio Ruiz snuck one over the right field fence for the Orioles’ first home run of 2020.
Mountcastle and Maikel Franco had two hits apiece; the Orioles managed seven as a group.
The Yankees have won 12 straight at home against Baltimore, tying the club record against the franchise.
New York also won 12 straight against the St. Louis Browns form 1926 to 1927.
However, the Orioles ended a rather dubious mark against New York with a two-run rally in the ninth. The Orioles had scored one run or fewer in five straight games at Yankee Stadium, the longest such streak by any team at the venue.
