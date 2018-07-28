The Orioles’ Andrew Cashner allowed two runs and five hits in six innings in earning his first victory since May 21 with a 15-5 win over the Rays. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

Baltimore Orioles starter Andrew Cashner got a little more run support than usual Friday night, and it finally turned out to be enough.

Cashner pitched solid six innings and was rewarded with his first victory in more than two months when the Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 15-5, in a rain-delayed game before an announced crowd of 15,649 at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (30-74) scored only four of those 15 runs while Cashner was on the mound, which might not seem like much, but it was the first time he had left a game with more than three runs on the scoreboard since he defeated the New York Yankees on April 5 at Yankee Stadium. Before Friday night, that game against the Yankees and May 21 at the Chicago White Sox were the only ones he had won.

[Box score: Orioles 15, Rays 5]

And before Friday night, the only other time he had won a game at Oriole Park was . . . never.

It wasn’t until after the Rays (53-51) threatened to come back and cost Cashner that unprecedented decision that the Orioles ambushed the visitors’ bullpen in an eight-run seventh inning that removed all doubt.

It wasn’t until after that that the Rays were reduced to pitching right fielder Carlos Gomez and catcher Jesus Sucre to turn the game into a mockery.

Trade deadline darling Adam Jones was the main man in this rare double-digit offensive performance, driving in the first Orioles run with an RBI single in the first inning and launching a three-run homer in the seventh.

The home run was his 11th of the season and first since June 2. That raised his season RBI total to 42, which leads the team since Manny Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

