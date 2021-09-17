“Well, we haven’t caught a ton of breaks,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I feel like we got one tonight. . . . Whether it’s been balls landing on the wrong side of the chalk, flares falling in, those types of things have happened to us a lot this year where we’ve lost some games where we felt like we had an opportunity to win if we had a little bit better luck. Tonight, we caught a break there with the wild pitch — and I thought we capitalized on it.”
DJ Stewart singled with one out in the ninth before reliever Clay Holmes got wild. He threw a pitch over catcher Gary Sánchez’s head to put Gutiérrez on second, and Pat Valaika advanced the runner with a chopper to the left side that was the second out. Catcher Austin Wynns was down to his last strike when Holmes threw it to the backstop again, with Gutiérrez beating the throw home.
Hays chopped a 3-1 pitch from Wandy Peralta over the drawn-in Yankees infield to snap a five-game losing streak for the Orioles (47-99), who at least temporarily avoided the ignominy of being the first team to 100 losses this season.
— Baltimore Sun