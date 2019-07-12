Orioles first baseman Chris Davis dives to catch a wide throw from shortstop Jonathan Villar as Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz reaches safely on the error. (Julio Cortez)

If Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy was incredulous about what appeared to be a Tommy Pham popup leaving Camden Yards for a home run two batters into Friday’s second-half opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, imagine how the rest of the Rays’ seven-run inning must have felt.

That was how the Orioles’ ignominious return to action began after a respectable end to the first half: always trailing and always by a lot in a 16-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays before 22,422 fans at Camden Yards.

“Really disappointed with how we played,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “We did not play the game well. So it’s a lot of things to clean up and get back to work because that was really sloppy defensively and just poor. Poor baseball.”

[Box score: Rays 16, Orioles 4]

Seemingly everything Bundy (4-11) threw in that first inning went for a hit, and he didn’t return for a second inning after allowing eight hits in a marathon inning that also included a balk, a stolen base and a wild pitch.

Hyde said Bundy came in with a sore knee, though he couldn’t tell by watching him.

“I just felt like they were on everything,” Hyde said.

“Knee’s a little sore, but I just wasn’t locating,” Bundy said. “I didn’t really have any good movement on pitches. They came out aggressive and hitting the ball where there was plenty of grass, and I couldn’t really slow ’em down.”

He certainly had the worst day, but few Orioles could say they had a good one. Renato Núñez hit his 21st home run of the season in the fourth inning and doubled home another in a two-run ninth. The Orioles also got a single by Jonathan Villar to score Rio Ruiz, who tripled, in the third.

But Villar also made two errors as part of a forgettable night in the field for the Orioles (27-63).

Kevin Kiermaier’s trip around the bases for Tampa Bay’s 11th run exhibited the Orioles’ troubles in the field. Kiermaier singled to right field and then took second when Trey Mancini bit on his big turn around first and threw to the base. Then he scored when Villar tried to turn a grounder to short into an out at third base, throwing it past Ruiz to the Rays’ dugout.

Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa was summoned for the second inning and got the Orioles to the seventh, allowing nine runs (seven earned) before giving way to Asher Wojciechowski. Hyde commended Ynoa for eating the innings under less-than-ideal circumstances.

Miguel Castro pitched the eighth before utility man Stevie Wilkerson became the fourth Orioles position player to pitch this season.

Wilkerson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Orioles allowed 20 hits, 18 of which came against Bundy and Ynoa.