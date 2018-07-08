Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb walks off the field with a trainer in the sixth inning in Minneapolis with a blister on his right index finger and a split fingernail. The Twins beat Baltimore, 10-1. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles’ final road trip of the first half of the season ended like several before it — winless.

The Orioles continued their 2018 free-fall Sunday afternoon at Target Field, swept out of Minnesota in four games after a 10-1 loss to the Twins, completing their six-game road trip to Philadelphia and Minneapolis without a win.

It was the third winless road trip of six games or more this season for Baltimore, which is 12-36 away from home.

“It’s really tough when you’re losing,” second baseman Jonathan Schoop said. “I’ve been with this team four years already, this is my fifth, and I got used to winning already with this team. . . . We’ve got to pick each other up and keep our head up and go out there and try to win the game and play hard and believe in ourselves.”

In four games, a Twins team that entered the series 13 games under .500 outscored the Orioles by a 27-9 margin.

The Orioles (24-65) scored two runs or fewer for the ninth time in their past 10 games. They have lost six straight, 13 of 14 and 31 of 38 and are 41 games under .500 for the first time since Aug. 1, 2010, just before Buck Showalter’s debut as manager.

Right-hander Alex Cobb left the game in the sixth inning with a blister on his right index finger and a split fingernail after giving up a pair of two-run homers.

An eight-run sixth inning broke the game open.

Cobb took a shutout into the fifth before allowing a two-run homer to No. 8 hitter Mitch Garver on a ball that hooked just inside the foul pole in left field.

Cobb also allowed a two-run homer to Eduardo Escobar in the sixth. Cobb came off the mound slowly on the next play trying to field a bunt by Logan Morrison down the third base line against the shift. He left the game with head athletic trainer Brian Ebel.

Rookie left-hander Paul Fry entered and allowed five of the six batters he faced reach base, but didn’t receive much help from his defense.

With the Twins leading 4-0 with the bases loaded and no outs, Garver hit a grounder to shortstop, but Manny Machado’s throw home to get a force play skipped and pulled catcher Caleb Joseph off home plate, allowing a run to score. Machado was charged with a throwing error.

Two more runs scored — one on a bloop single to left by Jake Cave and another on a groundout to first baseman Chris Davis.

Rookie Ryan Meisinger entered two batters later and yielded a three-run homer to Brian Dozier.

Baltimore had just five hits off Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi over six innings. The Orioles had two on with two outs twice, but Davis struck out looking both times to end the threats. Their only run came on Davis’s solo homer in the top of the ninth.