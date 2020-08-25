A leadoff error by Tuesday’s choice, Valaika, in the second inning sparked the game’s only big offensive outburst in the Orioles’ 4-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Renato Núñez’s first home run in 15 games put the Orioles (14-15) ahead early, and starter Tommy Milone cruised through the first inning with two strikeouts.
But after the Orioles stranded two in their half of the second, the Rays (20-11) got a runner of their own when Valaika’s errant throw pulled Núñez off the base on a groundball by José Martínez. It was the first of two throwing errors by Valaika on similar plays.
Martínez scored on a booming home run by Hunter Renfroe, and Manuel Margot homered two pitches later. Milone labored some in getting out of the inning but settled in to pitch into the sixth, allowing four runs (two earned) to bring his ERA to 3.99 and striking out six.
The Orioles pushed across a run in the fourth when Hanser Alberto singled, went to third base on a single by Chance Sisco and scored on a single by Ryan Mountcastle, who recorded his first career RBI.
That would be all they managed, though. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow struck out nine of the next 11 batters he faced after that Mountcastle single before leaving with a career-high 13 strikeouts.
The Orioles didn’t have another hit until Núñez singled with two outs in the eighth.
— Baltimore Sun
