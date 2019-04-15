Chris Davis cracks a two-run homer during the eight inning of the Orioles’ 8-1 win in Boston on Monday. (Bob Dechiara/USA Today Sports)

Orioles right-hander Dan Straily carried a no-hit bid into the fifth inning and was as good Monday as he was bad in his first two appearances with the team, helping the club secure an 8-1 win over the Red Sox on Patriots’ Day at Fenway Park.

Straily, who allowed two home runs both in his debut relief appearance with the Orioles and his first start last week, allowed just two hits and one run as the Orioles used home runs by Dwight Smith Jr. and Chris Davis and a three-hit day by Renato Núñez to leave Boston with a four-game series split.

It all started, though, with Straily, who was told by pitching coach Doug Brocail that his performance was far closer to what the O’s expected.

“I thought Dan mixed three pitches really well,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I thought he had a really good change-up today, and a good slider, like usual. But I just thought his pitch mix was awesome.”

Davis wore the same frustrated look on his face as he has countless times this season when home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called a strike on a 3-1 change-up off the outside corner during his eighth-inning at-bat. But he responded with something that’s anything but familiar for his 2019 season.

The next pitch was an 88-mph slider that Davis turned on and deposited into the right-field bleachers for his first home run of the season.

According to MLB’s Statcast data, at 108 mph off the bat, the ball was the hardest Davis has hit all season. He’s now batting .089 after breaking his record hitless streaks Saturday.

— Baltimore Sun