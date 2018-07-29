On Sunday, Baltimore continued its face-lift by trading right-handed reliever Brad Brach, shown here pitching last week, to Atlanta for $250,000 in international bonus slot money. (Evan Habeeb/Usa Today Sports)

Following an 11-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday to cap their best three-game stretch of the season, the Baltimore Orioles continued to focus on the future, trading one of their two remaining pending free agents while indicating the other will likely remain with the club through the rest of the season.

Minutes after Sunday’s game ended, the Orioles traded right-handed reliever Brad Brach to the Atlanta Braves for $250,000 in international bonus slot money, and Executive Vice President Dan Duquette said he expects center fielder Adam Jones to remain with the club through Tuesday’s 4 p.m. nonwaiver trade deadline.

[Box score: Orioles 11, Rays 5]

With 10 years of major league service time, including five years with one club, Jones has the power to veto any trade, so he can navigate his landing spot or choose to play out the season in Baltimore, where he is the Orioles’ longest-tenured player.

“As far as Adam’s decision, Adam is a 10-and-5 man, so he would have to consent to any assignment,” Duquette said. “So you should talk to Adam about that. As far as the club’s concerned, we would expect that Adam would be with us after the trade deadline.”

Asked after Sunday’s game whether he has expressed his desire to remain with the Orioles throughout the season, Jones simply said, “We shall see.”



Adam Jones, who finished 3 for 4 with a a walk Sunday, connects for an RBI single in the second inning of Baltimore’s 11-5 win over Tampa Bay. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Still, the Orioles moved forward with their face-lift by dealing Brach, whose market didn’t have nearly the same demand as that of franchise cornerstones Manny Machado and Zach Britton.

Duquette said he received interest from three clubs on Brach, and while the club didn’t receive a prospect for him, it marks the first time the Orioles have acquired international bonus slots instead of trading them away. Duquette has emphasized that investing more resources in the Latin American market will be a key component of the club’s rebuild.

For Brach, his 4.85 ERA is the highest of his five-year tenure with the Orioles that began with him arriving from the San Diego Padres for a mid-level minor leaguer. He went from a long man to an all-star setup man and eventually a fill-in closer over the past two seasons while Britton was injured.

“I think it was kind of a rebirth of a career for me,” Brach said of his time with Baltimore.

Orioles roll again, 11-5

Earlier Sunday, Jones had three hits and an RBI as Baltimore beat Tampa Bay for its third straight victory and a rare series win.

The Orioles took the final three games in the four-game series. They scored 15 runs in a win Friday night and 12 more in a victory Saturday night.

Chris Davis hit a pair of two-run homers for Baltimore, and Austin Wynns and Jonathan Schoop also connected.

Dylan Bundy (7-9) allowed three runs and four hits over seven innings.

C.J. Cron hit a pair of solo homers and Jake Bauers also went deep for Tampa Bay, which began rebuilding by unloading three pitchers last week.