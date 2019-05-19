— It’s a distinction that hasn’t been required very often this season, but as the Baltimore Orioles were thumped in comprehensive fashion during a 10-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday at Progressive Field that featured a shutout from Indians starter Shane Bieber, the difference was clear.

Lose valiantly, as they did in Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep against the New York Yankees and Saturday to a dominant pitching performance, and a team as limited as the Orioles can live with it and move on.

Play and pitch as poorly as they did both Sunday and in the series-opening 14-7 loss here, and there’s no amount of rebuild pablum that can cover for it.

Sunday’s result falls firmly in line with the latter, and all you had to do was listen. Manager Brandon Hyde said they got “completely dominated.” Spot starter Yefry Ramirez said he was “just bad.” First baseman Chris Davis, who struck out four times to help Bieber to a career-high 15, called his own lack of adjustment “just stupidity on my part.”

They’ve lost 31 times this year — tied for most in the majors. They rarely talk about defeats like this.

“We were hoping to get some length out of Yefry,” Hyde said. “Didn’t really happen. We were hoping to get some length out of [Gabriel] Ynoa. Didn’t happen. And we just got carved up offensively. So, I think it’s one of those games where we just got completely beat.”

In fairness, the Orioles (15-31) faced a pitcher in Bieber who nearly matched the performance of Adam Plutko and the Cleveland bullpen from a day earlier as they held the Orioles to one hit.

Bieber struck out two in a 10-pitch first inning that was a harbinger of things to come — all five hits the Orioles managed against him were singles. His shutout took 107 pitches.

“That was masterful,” Hyde said. “He worked ahead, had really good stuff, had a great breaking ball that we just continued to swing at underneath the zone and didn’t make any adjustments during the game. He was just really, really good. And we didn’t adjust at all and make it tough on him.”

So tough that once Ramirez fell behind 1-0 on three hits in his first six pitches, it was going to be a day to forget for the Orioles.

It was 2-0 after the first inning, and Cleveland tacked on one run in the second inning and two in the third.

“I just thought they were aggressive from the start, and he just struggled keeping them off the barrel,” Hyde said. “I didn’t think he had his good changeup, and not much of a breaking ball, so they were sitting in the middle of the plate and hit him hard.”

Richard Bleier made a return to form with two quality innings, but Ynoa relieved him and allowed a run to score on Bleier’s ledger before imploding himself.