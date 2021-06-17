Only the Philadelphia A’s, who also lost 22 straight away from home in 1943 and 20 in a row in 1916, have dropped more consecutive games as a visitor among AL teams. The 22-gamer was tied for the sport’s longest such drought overall, entering Thursday, when the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks entered a matchup at San Francisco with a chance to stand alone. Arizona is the only team with a worse overall record than Baltimore’s 22-46.
Meanwhile, the Orioles’ pursuit of infamy will get a week-long reprieve. They return to Baltimore to begin a six-game homestand Friday at Camden Yards.
“I felt like the guys came ready to play today,” Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday. “They do every day, and I was impressed with the energy in our dugout, especially the first half of the game. I thought our guys were pulling for each other and really trying to break this streak we’re on. And then we gave up 10 runs, so it’s hard to come back from that.
“It’ll be nice to go home.”
— Baltimore Sun