Making his first start since 2019, Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon retired the first nine Orioles in order. But his second pitch of the fourth was a change-up down the middle, and Cedric Mullins sent it out to add a homer to his excellent trip. The center fielder will take a six-game hitting streak, .480 batting average and 1.220 on-base-plus-slugging percentage into Thursday’s game vs. the Boston Red Sox.
Mullins’s and Santander’s home runs in the fourth gave the Orioles two in a three-batter span after they hit only one in their first five games.
The Yankees managed at least two base runners against Orioles starter John Means in four of his five innings, but the only time they made it count was when three third-inning singles producing a run.
Means has six straight starts in which he has allowed one earned run or fewer, the Orioles’ longest such streak since Hall of Famer Jim Palmer had eight consecutive outings in 1978. In that stretch, Means has struck out 39 batters in 35⅓ innings with a 1.27 ERA.
— Baltimore Sun