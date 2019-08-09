Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis walks to the dugout after striking out in the seventh inning in Friday’s game against the Houston Astros. Davis also made the last out of the game with the tying run on base in the 3-2 defeat at Camden Yards. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

After giving up 16 home runs in the three-game series against the New York Yankees this week, it was hard to imagine the Baltimore Orioles doing anything truly surprising during the opener of the three-game weekend series against the Houston Astros on Friday night.

And yet they did surprise, holding an opponent to fewer than two home runs in a game for the first time since July 25 and snapping their major league record string of games in which they allowed multiple homers at 14. It was also the first time Orioles pitchers allowed no home runs since July 23.

Not that it changed the narrative on this torturous 13-game stretch against the Yankees, Astros and Red Sox. Despite a solid performance by right-hander Dylan Bundy, the Orioles suffered a 3-2 loss at Camden Yards. Bundy pitched six innings and gave up just two runs on five hits against a strong offensive team but still came up short on a night he was matched against former teammate Wade Miley.

Miley gave up just a solo home run to Orioles left fielder Jace Peterson among the five hits he surrendered over 5⅔ innings. Bundy gave up two runs in the first before settling down. From that point on, he allowed just two hits and a walk before giving way to right-hander Shawn Armstrong.

Steve Wilkerson’s leadoff homer in the seventh cut the deficit to 3-2, and Chris Davis had a golden opportunity for some redemption in the ninth inning after his dugout dust-up Wednesday night with Manager Brandon Hyde. Davis pinch-hit with two outs and the potential tying run on first base but flied out.