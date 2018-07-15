Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph tags out the Rangers’ Carlos Tocci at home to end Baltimore’s 6-5 win Sunday. Tocci, a pinch runner, was trying to score from first on Elvis Andrus’s double. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On a rainy Sunday when the offense mysteriously reappeared and Manny Machado mysteriously disappeared, the Baltimore Orioles closed out the non-mathematical first half of the season with a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards.

The Manny mystery was soon solved. There was a buzz when Jace Peterson came out on deck to replace him in the fourth inning, but it was just a precautionary move to get Machado off the wet field.

Tough to trade a guy if he has a broken ankle.

[Box score: Orioles 6, Rangers 5]

He already had made his contribution for the day, hammering his 24th home run of the season in the first, but the Orioles (27-69) would need a lot more than that after fill-in starting pitcher Miguel Castro walked the game’s first three batters and gave up a grand slam to Ronald Guzman.

Machado’s home run cut the lead to three, and the Orioles erupted for five runs in the third against Rangers starter Mike Minor (6-6) to take the lead.



Baltimore’s Adam Jones connects for a bases-clearing double in the third inning. (Gail Burton/AP)

That lead would hold up to give Baltimore its second straight win over Texas (41-56) and a series victory, but the game ended on an exciting play at the plate, with pinch runner Carlos Tocci tagged out trying to score from first on a two-out double by Elvis Andrus off Orioles closer Zach Britton.

The pivotal third inning was ignited by the last two hitters in Baltimore’s order. No. 8 hitter Joey Rickard drew a leadoff walk, and Caleb Joseph launched an RBI double deep into the gap in left-center, but, for a change, the Orioles were not one run and done.

Jonathan Schoop lined a one-out single to left field that pushed Joseph to third, and Machado walked to load the bases.

Enter Adam Jones, who had just three hits in his previous 26 at-bats. He laced a double down the left field line that cleared the bases and gave the Orioles a 5-4 lead. They picked up a fifth run in the inning when third baseman Jurickson Profar made a wild throw that allowed Jones to score.



Orioles all-star shortstop Manny Machado, who homered in the first inning but was removed in the fourth as a precaution on a wet day, has some fun during the sixth inning. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The announced crowd of 18,754 loved every minute of it until rain delayed the game and Machado made his unexplained exit.

Manager Buck Showalter explained after the game that the decision was made because of the special circumstances surrounding Machado as Baltimore approaches the midseason trade deadline, but he didn’t really explain it to the star shortstop.

“I had no idea,’’ Machado said. “I don’t know why he did it. He just said, ‘I’m taking you out. You’ve had a good first half. Go represent us well in the All-Star Game.’ ”

Tanner Scott (1-1) was credited with his first major league win for a brief scoreless appearance.

“I honestly didn’t know,’’ Scott said. “Jonesy found out, and it was pretty special. First one.”

Mike Wright Jr. followed with three solid innings of middle relief, and left-hander Paul Fry pitched a scoreless 1⅔ innings before Britton took the mound in the ninth.