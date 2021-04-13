While the opposing Seattle Mariners had capitalized on their automatic runner in the top half of the inning — with Kyle Seager driving a long double off Tanner Scott — the Orioles couldn’t do the same, falling, 4-3. in eight innings in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. It marked their sixth loss in seven games and fourth straight to open their first homestand.

They had completed their rally from an early 3-0 deficit when Mountcastle doubled and DJ Stewart drove him in with a single. But Freddy Galvis struck out to end the inning and send it to what was officially extra innings. By being the last batter retired, he started the bottom of the eighth at second.

Their three batters in the inning — Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander — hit balls with exit velocities exceeding 97 mph, according to Statcast, but all three resulted in outs, with Mancini’s deep drive to right-center exciting fans before being caught on the warning track.

For as dominant as John Means was at the end of the 2020 season, it became easy to forget that there was one problem that continued to haunt him in his terrific four-start finish.

Means held each opponent he faced to only one run while pitching into the sixth inning in all four of those starts, but each time, a home run was responsible for that blemish. That problem returned for Means in his first start at Camden Yards in 2021.

With his first two starts of the season, both homerless, John Means tied Hall of Famer Jim Palmer for the franchise record with six consecutive starts allowing one run or fewer. But six batters into Tuesday’s outing, the streak was over, with Seattle’s Ty France and Tom Murphy taking Means deep to left field. Over the past two seasons, Means has allowed nine home runs in 26 ⅔ innings at Oriole Park after surrendering 11 in 92 innings at his home park in his All-Star rookie season in 2019.