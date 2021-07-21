He appreciated that the Orioles’ series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays was a day game, meaning he didn’t have to spend too much time thinking. But it also meant his family back home in his native Australia had to set their alarms for 2 a.m. local time to watch a game that started at noon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
If they went back to sleep once Wells came out of the game, they couldn’t be blamed. They also would’ve missed a disappointing finish for his team. Wells’s strong but unexpected first start came in a game that ended when the Rays scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning against Tanner Scott on Austin Meadows’s bases-loaded single for a walk-off 5-4 victory.
Wells, who had pitched 11 scoreless innings in his previous two outings for Class AAA Norfolk, drew the start only because scheduled starter Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander were placed on the covid-19 injured list Wednesday morning.
He had been a member of the Orioles’ taxi squad for the road trip, one they finished 3-3 but ended feeling disappointed they couldn’t earn what would’ve been their first road series victory against the Rays since June 2017.
Wells gave them the chance to do so, working 5⅔ innings and striking out seven, but Rays postseason star Randy Arozarena homered off him twice, including on his second pitch of the start.
But after Joey Wendle’s RBI triple in the second, Wells settled in. Arozarena’s second home run was one of only two hits he allowed over the final 16 batters he faced. The performance gave the Orioles (31-64) their fourth straight start of at least five innings, their longest streak this season.
