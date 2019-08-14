The Orioles' Hanser Alberto sums up Baltimore’s season series against the Yankees during Wednesday’s loss. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Even one of their better pitching outings of the month and yet another late-inning rally weren’t enough to prevent a 6-5 Baltimore Orioles loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

It was the Orioles’ 16th straight defeat at the hands of their division rivals after they won twice here at Yankee Stadium in the first weekend of the season.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I like the way we fought today. I thought we competed … I love the way we came back again. We’re just a little short at times, and it’s not a good feeling walking out of here having lost that many in a row to them.”

It looked early as if this defeat would follow the script of so many others to New York with the Orioles overpowered early.

The Orioles (39-82) scratched across a run on a single by Jonathan Villar in the first inning, and Dylan Bundy allowed four runs to the first five batters — including a home run to Gary Sánchez — to give the Orioles an early deficit.

Then, Bundy diverted from that script in a significant way. He walked just one in two trips through the order between Sánchez’s home run and Mike Ford’s two-out single in the sixth inning.

Hyde and Bundy said it was a concerted effort to pitch inside after the Yankees got too comfortable early.

“They lean out over the plate all the time,” Bundy said. “We’re making quality pitches and they’re getting homers and singles and doubles. You’ve got to get them off the plate a little bit.”

In the sixth, Gleyber Torres doubled after Sánchez’s single, which brought in reliever Richard Bleier for the left-handed hitting bottom of the Yankees order.

Bleier walked Mike Tauchman on a disputed pitch before allowing Ford to single in both of Bundy’s runs.

Hyde said Bundy typically runs into trouble after that 90-pitch mark. With the left-handers coming up, he didn’t think much about sticking with Bundy.

“I went with Bleier, and he missed on a close 3-2 pitch that might have been a strike,” Hyde said. “He just left the ball out over [the plate] that scored a couple of Dylan’s runs, so that’s really unfortunate.”

Designated hitter Renato Núñez’s fourth of five hits in the game was a two-run double in the seventh that made it 6-4, and he scored on a double by Villar.

Even having their top relievers available in Shawn Armstrong, Paul Fry and Mychal Givens to keep the score close didn’t help the Orioles secure an elusive win over the Yankees, who rolled out Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman to seal the victory.

— Baltimore Sun