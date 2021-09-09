The Orioles (45-94) settled for a series split despite receiving what was perhaps Means’s best start since he no-hit the Seattle Mariners on May 5. He went seven strong innings and allowed only five hits. But the first of those was a first-inning solo shot by Nicky Lopez, and the last was a double to lead off the eighth that came home on a Lopez single off Tanner Scott.
“I was just frustrated I couldn’t get through the eighth,” said Means, who was pulled after 89 pitches. “I got to be able to go out and finish. My pitch count’s not very high and I wasn’t able to do that, and so that’s the only negative thing that I really have.”
The Orioles have lost each of Means’s past seven starts. A heavy rain in Baltimore seemed as if it might halt this one after five innings, but Means pitched the sixth as the rain dissipated.
His opposite number, Kansas City right-hander Carlos Hernández, endured his own wait for the inning’s bottom half as the grounds crew worked to dry an infield that saw hardly any action with him in the game.
— Baltimore Sun