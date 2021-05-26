“It’s tough,” center fielder Cedric Mullins said. “We’ve had opportunities to win some ballgames. They just haven’t gone our way.”
After John Means broke their run of short starts Monday, the Orioles got another short one from Dean Kremer on Tuesday. The rookie pitched four innings, and like so many of his contemporaries in the rotation, ensured he wasn’t pitching with the lead once he got it.
The Orioles got a pair of unearned runs on a bases-loaded single by Mullins in the second inning that atoned for him getting picked off second to end the first. Kremer allowed a leadoff home run to Jorge Polanco in the second and went on to walk three and load the bases while allowing two runs to score on wild pitches in a four-run frame.
Kremer allowed one more run in the fourth and left after 94 pitches, with his ERA climbing to 6.87, though manager Brandon Hyde said he was glad his rookie starter finished the fourth.
The Orioles left 11 on base.
