— The Baltimore Orioles have suffered some discouraging losses over the course of this painful season, but it’s hard to imagine any of them comparing to the carnage that took place Wednesday night.

The Orioles busted out to a six-run lead in the early innings and seemed to stave off a seventh-inning comeback attempt by the Toronto Blue Jays, only to suffer another major bullpen implosion on the way to a 11-10 loss before what was left of an announced crowd of 9,066 at Camden Yards.

The Blue Jays came back from a four-run deficit in the ninth inning against right-hander Miguel Castro, who allowed a dramatic two-out grand slam to right fielder Randal Grichuk as part of a six-run meltdown that sabotaged the young reliever’s late-season resurgence.

It doesn’t get much worse than that — or did it?

The Orioles actually came back to score a run in the bottom of the inning and had the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out, but the two players who did most of the offensive damage earlier in the game could not get it done at the end.

Jonathan Villar popped out and Trey Mancini bounced out to second base to end the game.

On the night after Manager Brandon Hyde could not conceal his disappointment with the clumsy performance of his team in Tuesday’s series opener, the Orioles appeared to get the message.

They came back Wednesday and looked like a completely different club, at least for the first four innings.

If you hadn’t already noticed, this is a young, rebuilding team and consistency has been in short supply. The Orioles depended entirely on Mancini the night before and spread the wealth all through the lineup on the way to what seemed certain to be their 50th victory.

Mancini was right in the middle of it again, delivering a two-run double in the second inning that accounted for his 89th and 90th RBI of the season, but the Orioles’ offense was already in full swing by that time.

Anthony Santander, Rio Ruiz and Austin Hays had rattled off consecutive two-out doubles in the first inning to score two runs against Jays starter Clay Buchholz. Mancini’s second-inning double gave Orioles starter Dylan Bundy more breathing room, before Villar and Santander homered in the fourth to give the Orioles a 7-1 lead.

It was Santander’s 19th homer of the season, and it appeared to portend a rare blowout, especially after Bundy had shaken off some early control problems to allow just one run and strike out eight over five innings. But in this second straight season 100-plus losses, things are seldom that simple.

The Orioles would have to sweat this one out as the bullpen helped usher the Blue Jays back into the game.