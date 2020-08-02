But the way the Orioles (5-3) are playing in the first week-plus of their season, with the novel coronavirus pandemic serving as an ominous background, makes it tempting to think otherwise.
Renato Núñez’s second home run in as many days gave them a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Tommy Milone, more than a week after his disappointing Opening Day start, rebounded to strike out eight in five scoreless innings before allowing a game-tying home run on the first batter of the sixth.
Once he left, the bullpen held, and the hitters did the rest. Cedric Mullins bunted his way on to lead off the inning and stole second before scoring on a double by Hanser Alberto. Núñez singled and scored Alberto, and José Iglesias doubled to score Núñez.
Pat Valaika homered in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 5-1, and Cole Sulser finished off his second six-out save in a week.
