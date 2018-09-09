Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe, center, is greeted by Kevin Kiermaier, left, and Carlos Gomez after capping a five-run first inning with a three-run homer off Baltimore’s Josh Rogers on Sunday. (Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

Two days ago, Josh Rogers said he didn’t know whether his season was over or not. He knew that the Baltimore Orioles wanted to protect their newly acquired left-hander as his season innings total reached 150, but there was also the possibility he would be thrown into a Sunday start if Alex Cobb’s blister problems lingered.

Rogers was optimistic to get another opportunity to pitch — especially coming off a strong start in Seattle his last time out in his second big league start — and physically felt like he still had plenty of innings left in him.

He received that extra start on Sunday, and if it is his last, it will end his most accomplished professional season on a sour note.

Rogers lasted just 1⅓ innings, falling behind six runs early in an eventual 8-3 loss to Tampa Bay, sealing a three-game sweep by the Rays and ending the Orioles’ three-city, cross-country, nine-game road trip with a 1-8 record.

In their three-game series at Tropicana Field, the Orioles were outscored 32-10.

[Box score: Rays 8, Orioles 3]

Baltimore, now 41-102, needs to finish 15-4 to avoid having the most losses of any team in the franchise’s 65-season history. Thirteen of the Orioles’ final 19 games are against teams that have the best four records in the majors — the Red Sox, Yankees, Astros and Athletics.

In his two previous starts, Rogers — one of three pitchers acquired from the Yankees last month for closer Zach Britton — showed the ability to limit the damage while eating some innings. He held Seattle to two runs over 5⅓ innings. But on Sunday, he allowed eight of the 12 batters he faced to reach base. He yielded five runs in the first, capped by a three-run homer by Rays rookie second baseman Brandon Lowe, a University of Maryland product.

“Just elevated everything, “said Baltimore Manager Buck Showalter, who said the team will consider shutting Rogers down after Sunday’s effort. “Wasn’t very crisp today. You could see his velocity was down a little bit and he was elevating everything, and they had their way with him.”

If this is Rogers’s last outing, he said it will be a difficult one to go out on.

“Yeah it’s pretty unfortunate because I’ve had two pretty OK outings starting my career off and trying to build off those,” he said. “This will sink in and it’ll be a long offseason thinking about this one, but just taking away the positives of the experience of being here so far. It’s a learning experience and it’s a great opportunity here and I’m excited about it.”

The 24-year-old looked tired. His four-seam fastball was more than 1 mph less than his average coming into the game. He struggled with command of his fastball and slider, and when he did find the zone, his pitches were hittable for a Rays lineup looking to jump on the Orioles early for a second straight day.

The first three Baltimore hitters were walked by Tampa Bay starter Ryne Stanek — a leadoff walk was erased when leadoff man Cedric Mullins was thrown out attempting to steal second — so his exit came before he could record an out. But right-hander Ronny Chirinos entered, prevented the Orioles from scoring a run in the first and pitched 6⅓ innings, holding the Orioles to three runs.

Rogers left the game after allowing three of the first four hitters he faced to reach base in the second inning.

Jace Peterson hit a two-run double in the seventh and scored on Caleb Joseph’s sacrifice fly to account for Baltimore’s runs.

Right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis allowed one run over 4⅔ innings of long relief, the only run scoring off him coming on Carlos Gomez’s solo homer in the sixth. Right-hander Miguel Castro allowed a run in the eighth.

“Yac was good,” Showalter said. “Just got ambushed one time with a fastball.”