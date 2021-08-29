“Especially as a competitor, you want to go out and win,” starter Spenser Watkins said. “Consistently not doing that takes a toll.”
Watkins and Paul Fry, who combined to allow 10 of the Rays’ runs Sunday, were optioned to Class AAA Norfolk after the game. After posting a 1.76 ERA in his first three starts, Watkins’s ERA in his previous seven — all Orioles losses — was 10.57 after he allowed six runs in five innings Sunday.
Fry opened the season as one of Baltimore’s top relievers, briefly serving as the Orioles’ closer, but his command has escaped him of late and led to several disastrous outings. With the Orioles down 6-4 in the seventh inning, the left-hander loaded the bases on a single and two walks before Joey Wendle hit a grand slam. The Rays’ four grand slams off the Orioles (40-89) are the most Baltimore has allowed to one opponent in a single season.
After posting a 1.78 ERA in his first 26 outings, Fry’s ERA is 11.05 in the 26 since. The Rays have especially given him problems; Fry’s ERA against Tampa Bay is 34.71 and 2.98 otherwise. He was considered a trade candidate at last month’s deadline and is eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter.
Watkins and Fry combined for a 3.03 ERA in July but had a 13.10 mark between them in August.
On the season, the Orioles were outscored 150-71 against Tampa Bay, the third time in five years an opponent totaled 150 runs against them after no team had done so to another since 1960. They’ll enter 2022 having lost 12 straight games to the Rays.
— Baltimore Sun