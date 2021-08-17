The Orioles (38-80) have two more games in this series, hoping they will be more competitive than many of their recent efforts. During this losing streak, they have been outscored by 87 runs, an average of 6.7 per game. This skid has pushed them to the bottom of the major league standings; a late Tuesday night win from the Arizona Diamondbacks, a National League team that also lost 13-plus games in a row twice this year, would leave Baltimore tied for the worst record in the sport.
Tuesday’s loss echoed Monday’s, with Baltimore’s starting pitcher taking a shutout into the middle innings before it evaporated rapidly. Left-hander John Means appeared to be rebounding from his worst start of the season his last time out, striking out seven through three scoreless innings, but his day ended after failing to record an out in the fifth. Means, who allowed seven runs (four earned), has a 6.10 ERA in six starts since coming off the injured list for a left shoulder strain.
The Rays have scored 18 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings of the first two games of this series.