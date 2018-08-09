The Baltimore Orioles carried leads into the bottom of the seventh inning for three straight nights this week at Tropicana Field but return home from their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays with just one win.

On Thursday night, the new-look bullpen took the loss, 5-4, and the Orioles ended their nine-game road trip vs. the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Rays with a 3-6 record.

[Box score: Rays 5, Orioles 4]

Reliever Cody Carroll (0-1), making his third major league appearance after coming to the Orioles from the Yankees in the Zach Britton trade, allowed two runs in the seventh.

Carroll loaded the bases by issuing back-to-back two-out walks to Mallex Smith and Matt Duffy, then allowed a two-run single to Jake Bauers, turning a 4-3 Orioles lead into a one-run deficit.

With the Orioles (35-80) dropping two of three at Tropicana Field, they are 3-14-2 in road series this season, haven’t won a series on the road since June 22-24 at the Atlanta Braves and have won only one road series against an American League team — April 5-8, when they took three of four from the Yankees.

It doesn’t get easier for the Orioles, who return home to play four games in three days against a Boston Red Sox team with the best record in the major leagues.