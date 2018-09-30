Baltimore catcher Austin Wynns confers with reliever Mike Wright in the eighth inning of the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Houston. The Astros swept two, 4-3 and 5-2. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Like David Hess on Friday and Dylan Bundy earlier Saturday, Yefry Ramirez took the mound as one of the Baltimore Orioles’ last starters standing and turned in an outing that in normal circumstances could be worthy of a victory.

Instead, Ramirez’s longest major league start, and the first quality start of his career, ended up the same way as the ones that preceded it: an Orioles loss, 5-2 to the Houston Astros to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Baltimore (46-115), which fell, 4-3, in the opener, enters the season finale trying to avoid its 22nd series sweep of the season.

[Game 1 box score: Astros 4, Orioles 3]

That each of these three losses to the defending World Series champions came as the Orioles received a quality start is fitting, considering how their season has gone. They have had 64 starts in which their pitchers have gone at least six innings with three earned runs or fewer. Saturday’s pair of defeats makes 37 losses in such games, second most in the majors.

“We’re just not doing much offensively against some good pitching,” Manager Buck Showalter said. “But it’s good to see [Ramirez] and Dylan and David all end with some competitive outings.”

[Game 2 box score: Astros 5, Orioles 2]

Ramirez allowed a first-inning home run to Myles Straw, who had all of three homers in his three-year minor league career. The Orioles tied it on a single by Austin Wynns in the second inning but were behind again when Ramirez walked Jake Marisnick with the bases loaded in the fourth and went down 3-1 on a home run by Brian McCann.

In the first game, Baltimore’s DJ Stewart hit a three-run homer to even the score in the seventh inning, only for Sean Gilmartin to walk George Springer with two outs and watch him score the go-ahead run on a double by Carlos Correa.

The Orioles got singles from Trey Mancini and Tim Beckham to open the ninth, but Renato Nunez grounded into a double play and Stewart struck out to end the game.