“I have no problem with our effort,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I have no problem with how we prepare. We’re just not winning games.”
Hyde, whose team owns the majors’ worst record at 38-85, said before Sunday’s game that he felt Means, an all-star in 2019, was putting too much pressure on himself to end the streak. His previous two starts came with the Orioles’ drought at seven and 12 games, and in them he allowed 13 runs (10 earned) in 8⅓ innings.
As in those outings, Means opened Sunday’s game with three scoreless innings.
“I thought today was going to be the day,” he said, echoing a comment he made after his previous start.
But the fourth inning remained a bane of Means and the Orioles. With one out, Means left a change-up in the middle of the zone to Jorge Soler, who planted it into the first row of seats beyond the left field fence for the game’s first run. After a double and walk around a popout, Adam Duvall smacked an elevated fastball just over center fielder Cedric Mullins for a two-run double.
Means said his largest issue in the decisive inning was pitching out of the stretch with runners on.
“It wasn’t great but definitely a step in the right direction with some aspects,” he said. “The heater had a little bit more life. Just got to locate the change-up a little better.”
Means retired the next seven Braves before a walk to open the seventh ended his afternoon. In his six innings, he allowed four hits and three runs, walked two and struck out five.
“He gave us every chance to win the game,” Hyde said.
— Baltimore Sun
