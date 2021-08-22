The Atlanta Braves became the fifth straight team to sweep Baltimore with a 3-1 victory at Camden Yards that marked the Orioles’ 18th consecutive defeat, three shy of the franchise record set with a winless start to the 1988 season. They are the first team with a losing streak this long since the 2005 Kansas City Royals lost 19 straight, a skid that stands between the Orioles’ pair to make up the three longest of the past 45 years.