There’s no sulking or self-pity in the Baltimore Orioles’ clubhouse after a defeat, Manager Brandon Hyde proclaimed before they turned an early four-run lead off one of the game’s best starters into a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at Progressive Field.

Such emotions would not be out of place after another short start from Dan Straily, more unreliable relief pitching and some uncharacteristically sloppy defense gave the Orioles their third loss in two days.

“We had a lot of momentum early on and kind of had them on their heels and let them hang around, and kind of lost control of the game as it went on,” right fielder Trey Mancini said. “Not one of our better games overall — probably one of our worst.”

This was their eighth loss in 11 games and came from an unexpected position of strength. Jason Kipnis homered early off Straily, but Rio Ruiz and Mancini went deep off Trevor Bauer to give the Orioles a 5-1 lead in the third inning.

But Straily gave two runs right back and was pulled one out into the fourth. Then Gabriel Ynoa walked a batter and allowed another home run to Kipnis that made it 91 this season for the Orioles.

Paul Fry allowed two more of Ynoa’s runs to score in the sixth, and Miguel Castro and Richard Bleier completed the bullpen’s collapse.

“You can’t win in this league unless you’re putting zeros up out of the ’pen,” Hyde said. “We just have to do a better job of pitching overall.”