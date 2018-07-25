Eddie Murray said of his old team, “I’m not going to say it’s broke, but it’s pretty close.” (JOE GIZA/REUTERS)

Hall of Famer and Baltimore Orioles legend Eddie Murray announced Wednesday that he was rejoining the organization as a special adviser to John and Louis Angelos, sons of managing partner Peter Angelos, as their influence in the organization increases.

The team announced a similar role for Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson last month, one that will focus on being an off-field ambassador at the stadium and in the community. But Murray believes his role can help lead the team in the right direction on the field, too.

“I’m not going to say it’s broke, but it’s pretty close,” Murray, 62, said of the club. “They’re not playing very well, but hopefully you can come in here and maybe add something. We’ll see what I’m capable of doing. We’ll see what actually ends up falling under my title — we’re going to sit here and not force a bunch of things. I’ve been told also I will be at spring training.”

Murray, who began his 21-year major league career with 12 seasons with the Orioles before returning in 1996, said he was convinced to come back when he had breakfast with team vice president John Angelos.

“It was a great conversation we had,” Murray said. “[John] was letting me know that there’s definitely going to be a change made here. They said this is their chance to shine, also, and they would really like to get this down here on this field turned around. There’s no doubt. It made it easy.”

Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox was rained out with the Orioles trailing 5-0 in the top of the second inning. None of the stats count.

The game will be made up at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 as part of a day-night doubleheader.