It appeared almost out of thin air, but there it was in the Baltimore Orioles’ half of the eighth inning: a first-rate opportunity to win a game they hadn’t yet done anything to deserve to lose.

Tim Beckham’s sinking line drive fell a half-step in front of Odubel Herrera. Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo laid off enough 91-mph sliders from Seranthony Dominguez to earn the Orioles’ first two walks of the day.

Yet none scored, the Orioles left in disbelief and still trailing 3-2 after Chris Davis went the other way against the shift but still saw Maikel Franco corral it with a diving stop and retire him at first base. They lost by that margin, 3-2, before an announced 28,204 at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night after rain delayed first pitch by an hour and a half.

It wasn’t a Davis thing — he took what he was given, even if the result didn’t match the process. It wasn’t an Alex Cobb thing, not after he held the Philadelphia Phillies to four hits and three runs in 6⅔ innings.

It’s just an Orioles thing. They are 24-60, no longer undefeated in July, and even when they do enough to put themselves in position to win, they simply don’t.

The Orioles shot out to an early lead when Trumbo clubbed a 442-foot home run to center field in the second inning.

It was his eighth homer in 15 games and third in the past two, and it would stand until a frustrating third inning for Cobb. After Franco singled with one out for Philadelphia’s first hit, Cobb had two outs when home plate umpire Mark Carlson squeezed him on the inside edge of the plate for a walk. Three pitches later, Rhys Hoskins doubled off the left field wall to put the Orioles down 2-1.

That deficit was short-lived. Machado, cheered by Phillies fans who want him in their colors, doubled down the right field line and scored when Trumbo hit a looper into short right field and Nick Williams misplayed it.

Williams, however, came around to score after a one-out walk in the fourth inning put him on base for Andrew Knapp’s two-out triple, a roller down the first base line that eluded Davis and got all the way to the corner before Trumbo tracked it down.

The Orioles had only one hit from that point until their eighth-inning effort — a single by Cobb in the fifth inning.