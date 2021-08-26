"It was a kind of an emotional night last night," Manager Brandon Hyde said. "Following it up by a nice win today, it's a good feeling."
Severino was also behind the plate for the best outing of left-hander Keegan Akin's young career. A rookie who has struggled much of this season, Akin allowed a leadoff home run to Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and dealt with traffic on the bases early but cruised late as he pitched a career-high seven innings. The only hits he allowed beyond the home run were a bunt single and a misplayed flyball.
Ohtani's major league-leading 41st home run put the Orioles (40-86) behind early, but Jahmai Jones, who was called up Monday ahead of this series against his former organization, doubled and scored in the third inning to tie the score. It seemed as if the Orioles would score again in the fourth, but the inning's first out came when a quick replay review showed Trey Mancini was out at home trying to score on Ramón Urías's single.
Mancini made up for it in the fifth, bouncing a two-out single up the middle after walks to Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle to give Baltimore a 2-1 lead. After an RBI double from DJ Stewart, Urías's walk to loaded the bases prompted a pitching change. Severino pounded Jake Petricka's first offering, an elevated sinker, into the Orioles' bullpen in left-center to make it 7-1.
"I just tried to help the team and just tried to help the team win and I didn't try to do too much with that ball," said Severino, who finished with a career-high six RBI. "I just got bases loaded right there and just tried to put my barrel on it and I got a good result."
— Baltimore Sun