Instead, with the Blue Jays calling Buffalo home for a second straight year because of pandemic-related travel restrictions, Kremer got a rude welcoming, recording only one out while allowing the first six runs of a 9-0 defeat.
It’s the Orioles’ 20th straight road loss, tied for the second-longest streak in American League history.
Kremer began his start with three straight full-count walks, and after a single and groundout each scored a run, he issued another that reloaded the bases. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then hit a first-pitch cutter for a grand slam. After a fifth full-count walk, Kremer’s night ended after 39 pitches. Kremer became only the fifth pitcher in major league history and the first since 1972 to last a third of an inning or less while allowing five walks and six earned runs.
That lost Class AAA time has seemed to linger for Kremer, one of four prospects the Orioles acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the July trade for Manny Machado. Since posting a 1.69 ERA in his first three major league starts last September, Kremer has an 8.08 mark in 13 outings since. His 7.25 ERA in 2021 is the second highest of any pitcher with at least 12 starts, surpassed only by fellow Baltimore rotation member Matt Harvey’s 7.80.
Behind him, Adam Plutko allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings, one coming on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s major league-leading 24th home run. Travis Lakins Sr. provided a career outing, allowing one hit over four scoreless innings to save the bullpen in the first contest of a 10-game road trip.
Hyde said Thursday that left-hander John Means (left shoulder strain) should rejoin the rotation “right after” next month’s all-star break. The Orioles were 11-6 on the road after Means pitched a no-hitter in Seattle on May 5. They are 0-20 as visitors since.
That ties the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics for second-longest drought among AL teams, trailing only the 1943 A’s.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently on the record skid. They’ll try to win on the road for the first time in 24 road games Friday against the San Diego Padres.
