Without a win away from Camden Yards since John Means’s no-hitter in Seattle on May 5, the Orioles have lost 14 straight on the road, passing road losing streaks from 1988 and 2018 after starting 11-6 on the road.
Since that last road win, the Orioles (22-41) also had a 14-game overall losing streak that lasted through the last two weeks of May.
López, with a 33-pitch first inning that included mostly soft groundball contact but also didn’t feature many strikes, had the Orioles down 3-0 in the first inning and then cruised until the fourth inning, when he allowed two more runs.
The Orioles answered by loading the bases with walks by Ryan Mountcastle and Pat Valaika around a single by Freddy Galvis, and Wynns hit a high flyball that just sneaked over the left field wall for his first career grand slam.
Wynns also caught a runner stealing in the sixth inning to help keep the game close, but the Orioles didn’t get a runner past first base the rest of the game. Tanner Scott, Hunter Harvey, Travis Lakins Sr. and Dillon Tate kept the Rays scoreless in relief of López.
Freddy Galvis’s two-out single in the ninth inning was his second of the game and the Orioles’ sixth hit; leadoff man Cedric Mullins also had two hits.
Lopez struck out eight while also allowing five runs on eight hits with a walk in 42/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.64.
The Orioles have played seven straight games decided by two runs or fewer at Tropicana Field dating to 2019.
— Baltimore Sun