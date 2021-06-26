“It’s pretty upsetting,” rookie left-hander Keegan Akin said. “Very good defender, and veteran guy, you don’t want to see him go down like that, so hopefully, he’s all right.”
After signing a one-year deal with Baltimore this offseason, Galvis, 31 has provided a veteran presence in the clubhouse and a consistent one on the infield. Entering Saturday, Galvis had manned shortstop for about 88 percent of the Orioles’ defensive innings, starting all but six games.
As music blared from the tent that serves as the visiting clubhouse at Sahlen Field after the Orioles ended a 20-game road losing streak with a 6-5 comeback win in 10 innings Friday night, Hyde credited “DJ Galvis” for the song selections.
Galvis, who is batting .249, missed time this year with a left groin strain.
With that tent being separate from the Orioles’ dugout at the home of Toronto’s Class AAA affiliate, Galvis was carted away from the field after spending the bottom of the second in the dugout.
Should Galvis require an injured list stint — a strong possibility with Hyde saying the Orioles planned to make a roster move to add an infielder for Sunday’s series finale — the likeliest replacement is Ramón Urías, who was not in Triple-A Norfolk’s lineup Saturday, a possible sign of the Orioles’ need for him.
— Baltimore Sun