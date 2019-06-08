Robinson Chirinos doubles home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 win Friday night over the Baltimore Orioles. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Hours before the American League’s worst and best teams played 11 innings Friday night at Minute Maid Park, an executive overseeing the former after working for the latter remarked on how hard the players on his current roster have played throughout a trying season.

Baltimore Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias is well aware of the rebuilding effort in front of him, but games such as Friday’s 4-3 loss show that even if the talent he is trying to add remains a work in progress, a competitive spirit is already developing.

At times, the Orioles looked overmatched, yet they never looked out of it. Robinson Chirinos’s walk-off double sealed their fate in the series-opening defeat. But taking 11 innings to get there on a night they struck out 17 times and managed only two hits in their final 27 at-bats shows that development is already underway.

“Obviously, we haven’t won nearly as many games as we’d like, but we will at some point,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “At some point, we’re going to get better, and I think we’re in the part of this process that we’re in right now organizationally, I think these games that we’re playing are awesome for these guys. They’re playing in tight, on-the-road, postseason-atmosphere type of games against postseason pitchers and hanging in there, and that’s just going to help them develop and help us the next three or four years.”

With Yuli Gurriel on first, Chirinos roped his two-out double down the left-field line off Branden Kline. Left fielder Stevie Wilkerson raced to the ball and fired it to shortstop Jonathan Villar, who entered in the 10th after exiting Wednesday’s game with a sore finger. He turned and threw toward home, where it met catcher Chance Sisco on a short hop before Gurriel made it to the plate.

But Sisco wasn’t able to hold on as Gurriel scored the winning run. The play at the plate was reviewed and confirmed, though both Manager Brandon Hyde and Sisco said they didn’t think Gurriel ever touched home.

“We’re still waiting to see him touch the plate,” Hyde said. “I’m waiting for us to tag him, and I’m waiting for him to touch the plate. I don’t think that’s happened yet. Maybe it is right now.”

“Just a do-or-die play there, really,” Sisco said. “It’s one of those that you have throughout the season.”