A part of the tense transition the Baltimore Orioles are experiencing — some players not knowing how long they will be with the team, others trying to find their part in the club’s future — is that there are a lot of moving parts, as Manager Buck Showalter explained following Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Those moving parts failed to produce a win in three games at Rogers Centre, with the Orioles swept in a road series of three games or more for the eighth time this season.

Sunday’s setback was one of the most frustrating after Baltimore (28-72) blew a three-run lead in the bottom of the eighth.

The questions are many. Is the trade talk affecting right-hander Brad Brach’s performance? Why did Showalter go to rookie left-hander Tanner Scott with the winning run at the plate in the eighth? Was closer Zach Britton, also one of the pending free agents who could be traded in the coming days, available? Why did Showalter pull Andrew Cashner after just 79 pitches in the sixth?

“We’re juggling a lot of balls here,” Showalter said. “You’re juggling trades. You’re juggling development. You’re juggling trying to win games. All of the above. . . . There’s a lot of different challenges I’m juggling here, OK? So, respect that. There’s a lot of things. [Zach] pitched yesterday and could have pitched the ninth inning today [with a lead].”

Everything backfired for Showalter in the eighth inning Sunday. Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer off Brach and Yangervis Solarte added a game-winning two-run blast off Scott, and within a four-batter span, a three-run lead turned into a one-run deficit.

Brach, hampered by inconsistency that has led to a 4.97 ERA, entered the game with a 4-1 lead but surrendered a leadoff walk to No. 9 hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Two batters later, he hung a 1-1 slider that Grichuk sent over the wall in left.

Showalter then turned to Scott with one on and two outs in the eighth, and Solarte tagged a 3-1 fastball over the fence in left to give Toronto the lead.

An all-star just two seasons ago, Brach’s season has been characterized not by the home-run ball, but by allowing two many baserunners. His 1.74 WHIP is way off his career mark of 1.27.

The loss spoiled a fine starting effort from Andrew Cashner, who was pulled after 5⅔ innings and 79 pitches. Toronto’s only run off Cashner came in the fourth inning on Solarte’s RBI double.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer for Baltimore in the sixth, his second home run of the series.