Sunday’s placement of the Baltimore Orioles’ series finale with the New York Yankees in prime time on national television only served to allow a larger audience to cringe and look away.

Even a bit of relative improvement from Dylan Bundy and the slow growth of an offensive identity couldn’t prevent a 5-3 loss to the visiting Yankees before an announced 17,343 at Camden Yards, condemning the Orioles to a set of ignominious feats.

Their eighth loss in a row also marked their fifth four-game series without a win and second against an American League East rival in two weeks. The Boston Red Sox came in and took four games in three days this month, and this set of defeats dropped the Orioles to a league-worst 37-94, putting them on pace for 116 losses.

The ESPN audience wasn’t even treated to watching exciting young center fielder Cedric Mullins, who sat out with a sore hip. What it got instead was a look at an Orioles phenom of old, Bundy, who despite looking better couldn’t quite snap what’s been the worst stretch of his career.

[Box score: Yankees 5, Orioles 3]

Bundy (7-13) looked strong in a perfect first inning, which featured a pair of strikeouts on 17 pitches, before the Yankees got to him. Bundy’s bugaboo this season, the poorly located fastball hit for a home run, reappeared with one out and two on in the second inning when Luke Voit hit a towering two-run shot on a middle-middle heater to put the Orioles down 2-0.

An inning later, Miguel Andujar, who had four multihit games in the series, doubled to score two more Yankees and bury the Orioles even further.

It wasn’t all bad for Bundy, who struck out seven. Considering he allowed seven earned runs in each of his past three starts, four in five innings is something of an improvement. His ERA crept up from 5.31 to 5.37, and the Orioles got on board with a bit of small-ball before he left.

Jace Peterson walked and stole second base to open the second inning, eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Villar. Reliever Cody Carroll allowed a run in the sixth, which proved useful to New York after the Orioles followed up in the home half with Trey Mancini’s 18th home run of the season and a run-scoring single by Peterson.

Peterson stole second base in that inning, too, and when Craig Gentry singled and swiped second in the seventh inning, the Orioles had their first four-steal game since July 3, 2014.

But former Oriole Zach Britton and David Robertson kept Baltimore down in the late innings.